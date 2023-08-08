This is why Meghan and Prince Harry are adapting a Toronto-based book for Netflix

Meghan and Prince Harry are teaming up with a Toronto author to create a Netflix adaptation of her bestselling romance novel.

Carly Fortune, author of Meet Me at the Lake, announced her collaboration with Netflix and Archewell Productions on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled,” Fortune wrote about the news on Instagram. “Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story draws strong parallels to the characters in the New York Times bestselling book published in May.

The novel is about two strangers who spend a life-changing 24-hour adventure together in Toronto. The timing of the character’s chance encounter was wrong, but their connection was undeniable.

After Meghan and Prince Harry met on a blind date while she was living in Toronto, they kept their relationship private before infamously stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

A post shared by Carley Fortune (@carleyfortune)

Fortune, a former executive editor of Refinery29 Canada, didn’t disclose if her wildly-popular Meet Me at the Lake would be a Netflix series or movie.

However, her recent Instagram post in Barry’s Bay, Ont., her hometown and the setting of her first international bestseller, Every Summer After, revealed the triumph of the partnership.

“Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible,” Fortune said.