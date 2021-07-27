This is why the Kenossee Superslides may not reopen this summer

The owner of the Kenossee Superslides is concerned that the province may not allow it to reopen this summer.

The Kenosee Superslides have been a summer staple in Moose Mountain Provincial Park since 1985, however the park has been closed since last year. Owners planned to reopen July 11, however, they were unable to open the slides to visitors.

According to the owners, the Saskatchewan Health Authority expressed concerns about the age of the infrastructure, and refused to renew its permit for the season.

“I wouldn’t put somebody on the slides if I thought that they wouldn’t be safe,” Harvey Armstrong, with Kenossee Superslides said. “It’s just not the type of business I want to run and is not the type of people that we are.”

Armstrong said the facility has participated in recent structural and fibreglass engineering studies with all maintenance issues addressed. He believes it has one of the best safety record of any waterpark in Canada.

He said revenue was down by more than 90 per cent last summer due to COVID-19. This year, there has been no revenue and most of the 50 staff are being let go.

The SHA’s decision can be appealed but its a 30 day process that would take until the end of the summer season.

“If we don’t get open for the month of August, it will destroy this business.”

CTV News has reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority for comment.

About half of advance ticket holders have received refunds so far as the owner tries to balance refund requests with meeting payroll.