'This isn't the first incident': London, Ont. business owners react after fatal hit and run

Business owners in the area of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont. are reacting after a fatal hit and run crash on Saturday night.

“Adelaide speedway. People speed up and down it all day long and it’s very unsafe. We have children walking up and down the street, we have children nearby — it’s terrible,” said Andrew Angus of D & N Tires.

Angus told CTV News, “It’s everything — it’s rear ends, it’s hitting from the sides. People just drive too fast.”

Thou Roeun was struck and killed by a driver around 9:30 p.m on April 23. The 38-year-old husband and father of three was crossing the street with his nephews to go to a convenience store when he was struck at the intersection.

Up until the final moments of Thou Roeun’s life, he spread kindness and warmth.

An employee at the convenience store that Thou and his nephews had stopped at said his interaction with the 38-year-old was extremely pleasant.

“He said goodnight, I said goodnight,” the employee said, gesturing with a wave.

CTV News spoke to some family members who returned to the site of where the incident happened.

They did not wish to comment on the tragedy but they are asking the public to help contribute to the GoFundMe campaign they have started to help support the three daughters Roeun leaves behind.

While the driver remains outstanding, police have since recovered the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2022 Volkswagen Passat.

London police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).