This key COVID-19 indicator is at its lowest level in Sask. since November

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is at its lowest level since last fall.

The province reported an average of 103 as of Sunday, down 25 per cent since May 30.

That's the lowest the average has been since Nov. 9, 2020, when it was 114. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases

The actual number of new cases was 73, down 75 per cent since May 7. Of those, 26 were in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon has 338 active cases, down 32 per cent since May 7 but still more than this year's lowest mark of 191, set March 23.