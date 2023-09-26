This legendary comedian brings standup to Casino Rama this spring

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld brings his standup back to Casino Rama this spring.

The co-creator and star of Seinfeld, a hit sitcom about nothing that ran from 1989 to 1998, and more recently, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, a unique series featuring vintage vehicles and celebrity guests, Jerry Seinfeld brings his quirky comedy style to the Orillia entertainment centre.

Seinfeld last performed a 70-minute sold-out show at Casino Rama in 2007.

Tickets for the May 10 show go on sale to the general public Friday at noon and start at $95 plus tax.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.