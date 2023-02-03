'This makes it harder': Dundurn, Sask. firefighter loses home in fire
Multi-Skilled Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Laura Woodward
The community of Dundurn is rallying behind a firefighter who lost her home in a fire.
Dundurn Fire Chief Tom Willms said crews were called to Naomi Stumborg’s acreage at around noon on Thursday.
Willms said the fire started in the chimney and quickly spread, destroying the log home.
“She’s one of our members, so this makes it harder, being one of our own to lose everything,” Willms told CTV News.
While Stumborg and her horses are safe, Willms said the house is a “complete, total loss.”
Stumborg’s friend has started a GoFundMe campaign raising money to “help her get things back on track while she is dealing with insurance and the stress,” the page reads.
-
Law Society of Ontario files court application to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode HallThe Law Society of Ontario has filed an application with the Superior Court of Justice seeking to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode Hall.
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communitiesThe mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves inPower utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care workerSeventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhoodPolice are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injuredA seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the AudThe Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
-