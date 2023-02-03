'This makes it harder': Dundurn, Sask. firefighter loses home in fire

The community of Dundurn is rallying behind a firefighter who lost her home in a fire.

Dundurn Fire Chief Tom Willms said crews were called to Naomi Stumborg’s acreage at around noon on Thursday.

Willms said the fire started in the chimney and quickly spread, destroying the log home.

“She’s one of our members, so this makes it harder, being one of our own to lose everything,” Willms told CTV News.

While Stumborg and her horses are safe, Willms said the house is a “complete, total loss.”

Stumborg’s friend has started a GoFundMe campaign raising money to “help her get things back on track while she is dealing with insurance and the stress,” the page reads.