This map shows patios opening in Uptown Waterloo this summer

The Uptown Waterloo BIA has released a map showing where to get a bite to eat on a patio this summer.

Outdoor dining can reopen as of Friday at 12:01 a.m. in Ontario.

The map shows locations of 49 patios, including information on what each restaurant plans to serve.

There is also a paw print beside some patios, indicating pets are welcome.

Parking and transit information is included on the map.

Uptown Waterloo's patio map (Source: Uptown Waterloo BIA)