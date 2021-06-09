iHeartRadio

This map shows patios opening in Uptown Waterloo this summer

Construction at 24 Fir Whiskey Bar and Kitchen in uptown Waterloo is underway after the city approved the expansion of patios. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (June 11, 2020)

The Uptown Waterloo BIA has released a map showing where to get a bite to eat on a patio this summer.

Outdoor dining can reopen as of Friday at 12:01 a.m. in Ontario.

The map shows locations of 49 patios, including information on what each restaurant plans to serve.

There is also a paw print beside some patios, indicating pets are welcome.

Parking and transit information is included on the map.

Uptown Waterloo's patio map (Source: Uptown Waterloo BIA)