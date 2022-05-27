'This means a whole lot to me': N.S. woman to shave her head on live TV for blood cancer research

It started with a little girl named Charlie, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of two.

That’s when Heather Lane and Charlie’s father entered into the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Team in Training campaign -- an annual endurance event to raise money to battle blood cancer.

After almost 10 years of fundraising, Lane says she has seen the impact the donations have on people living with cancer and their families.

“Along the way, unfortunately, I have many, ‘Whys?’ -- Charlie is one of them -- and I’m happy to say she is a thriving almost 12-year-old girl who I had the pleasure to reconnect with about three weeks ago at a fundraising campaign,” said Lane.

For this year’s event, Lane says she will shave her head on live TV if she hits her $25,000 fundraising goal by Tuesday.

“Those that are battling cancer, and have been faced with a cancer diagnosis ... they don’t have a choice to shave their head and so I'm choosing to do this to support them,” said Lane.

Regardless of the amount raised, Lane says she is shaving her head -- and someone special will do it.

“I really would like Charlie to be the first person to do the first cut.”

CTV Atlantic has reserved its back patio for the cut on CTV Morning Live next week.

“This means a whole lot to me, and to her, and to so many others.”

To date, 650,000 people have competed in the Team and Training campaign, raising more than $1 billion.

For more information, or to get involved, you can visit the Team in Training website.