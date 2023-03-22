This nearly $7.7-million home in Toronto has its own rock-climbing wall

A luxurious home in midtown Toronto is on the market for nearly $7.7-million and comes packed with amenities – including its very own rock climbing wall.

The newly built, nearly 7,000-square-foot home at 65 Hillhurst Boulevard, in Toronto’s Lytton Park, boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The sun-soaked property – with floor-to-ceiling windows, cathedral ceilings, and oak hardwood flooring – features a library, wine cellar, wet bar, theatre, gym, backyard swimming pool, and a roughly 16-foot rock climbing wall.

“I’ve seen adults and kids enjoy that rock climbing wall,” Broker Barry Cohen told CTV News Toronto, adding that the unique feature is part of the house’s at-home gym.

Broker Justin Cohen noted the house has subterranean levels, which can all be accessed on one of five stops through the home’s double-sided elevator.

The backyard, called an “oasis,” has an outdoor swimming pool and pergola.

The primary suite has a gas fireplace, dressing room, and a nine-piece ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors, built-in speakers, “his” and “hers” sinks, and a skylight.

Barry Cohen said since they relaunched the listing, which was first on the market on Feb. 3, there has been a “steady” amount of interest.