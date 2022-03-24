This new program helps Nova Scotians quit smoking

Within one week, 400 seats in an online program to quit smoking were completely booked.

The Lung Association of Nova Scotia, which is hosting the program, says it highlights the need for better solutions to kick the habit.

“We know that the majority of smokers want to quit smoking,” says Robert MacDonald, president and CEO of the Lung Association of Nova Scotia.

“Therefore, we want to provide an opportunity for support to enable them to quit smoking.”

The Quit Nova Scotia program started in January during the national non-smoking week. It provides nicotine replacement therapy, like patches, lozenges, or gum, to smokers.

MacDonald says discussions with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, which offers a similar program nationally, inspired the lung association to do something like it in Nova Scotia.

Participants fill out an online survey that determines their level of addiction. If they meet the eligibility requirements, participants get a package in the mail with a four-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy — all for free.

It also includes information on local resources, like counsellors specialized in smoking cessation.

“We currently have a waitlist of over 500 people,” said MacDonald. “The response has been overwhelming, and it indicates that Nova Scotians do want to quit, they just need some supports.”

He says the group wants to meet with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and public health to make that happen.

“We’re happy that we were able to do this for 400 Nova Scotians, but we want to take this program, this approach, and see if it can be developed at a larger scale.”