This northern Ontario city is one of Canada's top 10 for bed bugs

A city in northern Ontario has topped a list that no one wants to be on for the second year in a row, Orkin Canada's top 10 bed bug cities.

Sudbury has once again taken the No. 2 spot behind Toronto for the most commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by a Canadian pest control company in 2021. It is the only city from the northern region to make the list.

It is the third year in a row that Toronto has taken the top spot.

"The rankings show that the overall number of bed bug sightings nationwide remained similar to the year prior, and remains below pre-pandemic levels," Orkin Canada said in a news release.

"Travel bans, stay-at-home orders, and a general shift to working remotely have resulted in fewer hitch-hiking opportunities for these critters, and yet they have found a way to stick around."

However, there is a risk of bed bugs spreading as the economy opens back up again.

"Beware of the return of borrowed office chairs," Orkin said. "Due to their ability to double in population about every 16 days, it should not be difficult for bed bugs to regain their grip on the Canadian market."

There are some tips to prevent bed bugs:

Careful examination of bags and clothing

Drying potentially infested bed linens or clothing on the highest heat setting

Inspecting all second-hand or returning office furniture

Enlisting the help of a pest management service

The top 10 Canadian cities with the most bed bug calls are:

Toronto Sudbury Vancouver St. John's Oshawa Scarborough Moncton Saint John Winnipeg Edmonton

Some of the changes from the previous year include, Vancouver rising the list by one to No. 3, St. John's rose by two to No. 4 and Winnipeg going from No. 5 to No. 9. New on the list this year are two maritime cities, Moncton and Saint John, N.B.