This Ontario city was just named the 'dopest' in the province. Here's why
Toronto was just named the “dopest” city in the province, and the title is a lot more literal than you think.
In light of 4/20, Uber Eats Canada has broken down which Ontario cities have the highest vibes. Back in October, the company partnered up with Leafly to provide Torontonians with legal cannabis deliveries through the app.
Since then, over 80 licenced retailers provided cannabis deliveries in more than 20 cities across the province, and the service is set to expand to British Columbia this week.
Toronto ranked first among the top five “dopest” cities in Ontario, which according to the delivery app, are categorized as the places that order the most cannabis. Orillia placed second, Pickering third, and Barrie and Oshawa rounded out the fourth and fifth spots.
The company also broke down the five Toronto neighbourhoods that placed the most cannabis orders.
Downtown’s Financial District clinched first, with The Junction coming in second and Flemingdon Park third. Scarborough Junction and Yonge and St Clair placed fourth and fifth.
Uber Eats also pointed to weekends being the most popular days of the week for Ontarians to place their orders, with Friday nights being the busiest.
-
Inquest into death of B.C.'s Myles Gray: Officer testifies he was told not to write notesA Vancouver police officer says a senior member of the force who was acting as a union representative told him not to make any handwritten notes about the confrontation that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Myles Gray in 2015.
-
Ottawa is expecting a massive increase in photo radar revenue. Here's why.Photo radar cameras in Ottawa are issuing so many speeding tickets that the city needs to spend more than $2 million on a new processing centre to deal with the volume.
-
'Did the pandemic make us mean?': Ontario researcher looks at rise of cyberbullyingAn Ontario researcher found that by primarily interacting online during the pandemic, it became easier to say something hurtful because you don't see the response in someone's face.
-
Windsor Symphony Orchestra's next season features superhero music and celebrity guestsThe Windsor Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the launch of its next season — and with it comes a major milestone for its music director and head maestro.
-
Not just wages, federal workers strike for ability to work from homeAs the federal workers strike enters its second day, the union and government are at the negotiating table. One of the main issues dividing the two sides is work from home.
-
Greater Victoria Public Library providing free menstrual products at branchesThe Greater Victoria Public Library has started providing free menstrual products in it washrooms this week.
-
Regina police boost presence at high school after online threatRegina police staffed a high school with additional school resource officers following an online threat.
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 yearsAfter losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
-
Calgary Wranglers captain Brett Sutter hopes to finally hoist Calder TrophyCalgary Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has pretty well done everything in the American Hockey League.