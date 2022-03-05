'This place saved my life' Clients look for public support in helping keep addiction recovery centre running   

A London addiction recovery program that has helped over 100 people in the last two years is closing its doors at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.

Clients are now stepping in to try and keep the program going to help others who are on the path to sobriety.

“This place has saved my life,” said Lisa Reznik, who is helping to raise funds for the Salvation Army's Recovery Community Centre (RCC).

The RCC is located within the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope which will remain running.

With a month left before the recovery community centre shuts down its program, Lisa Reznik and Raimond Blizzard are now fighting to keep it alive.

“There’s a Go Fund Me page open. Hopefully, we get the donations, and then another year of this program can be open,” Reznik said.

They’re hoping to collect $750,000 in donations which would help pay for full-time staff, counselling for clients, and other support services.

The program has been a lifeline for over 150 people including Raimond Blizzard, a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for 26 months.

“Addiction is a disease,” said Blizzard.

“There’s no cure for it, but there’s an opportunity for us to put that disease in remission and to learn how to keep it in remission and for that we need professionals and dedicated staff.”

For the last two years, the centre has provided 26 rooms, along with counselling to those struggling with addictions.

Though there are treatment options available in London, the program is the first of its kind, according to John DeActis, the executive director.

“It’s the only program we’re aware of like this, in Canada,” DeActis said.

Those unable to donate can still help in other ways.

“You can lobby all three levels of government. Addiction isn't just a local problem, it’s a national one,” Blizzard said.

“The more we can get our government involved in securing funding and to move forward with this type of a program, the better chances we all stand of gaining our lives back.”