This popular and convenient recycling program in Barrie ends this week
A battery recycling box program that offered residents a convenient way to dispose of old household batteries will come to an end in Barrie.
The City said despite the recycling program being "extremely popular," the boxes would be removed on Friday.
The City launched the recycling battery box program two months ago and said they collected 2.235 tonnes compared to the 4.862 tonnes collected in all of 2022 at the Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Depot.
The convenience of recycling batteries will return next fall for residents when the new waste collection contract will allow curbside battery collection.
In the meantime, residents can bring used residential batteries to be properly disposed of for free at the waste facility on Ferndale Drive North on select days and times.
"The City will continue to explore alternative options for residents to recycle their batteries," a release noted.
