This popular holiday market is returning to in-person shopping

Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair has brought back in-person shopping after moving online during the pandemic.

The craft fair will be in-person at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre for two weekends in December.

The local art and craft fair started in 2007 and was almost cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers decided to move the event online in May 2020, offering customers over 80 vendors and 1,800 items to shop from.

Royal Bison runs Dec. 3-5, and Dec. 10-12.

Admission is $4 and kids 12 and under get in for free. Advance tickets can be purchased online, walk-ins are welcome but entry will depend on venue capacity.

All guests must wear a mask and be double vaccinated to attend.

This is the first time Royal Bison has been in-person since 2019.