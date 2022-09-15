This popular Saskatoon restaurant is relocating to Remai Modern
Saskatoon's Remai Modern has revealed who will take over its restaurant space at the gallery.
On Thursday, the gallery said that Hearth Restaurant will take over the location, commencing operations in early October.
The restaurant was ranked among Canada's top 100 eateries earlier this year.
In April, it was announced that Ontario-based company Oliver & Bonacini would close its Shift restaurant that had operated at the gallery since 2017.
Remai Modern said the closure was a joint decision between the gallery and the company.
“This is a big move for us and the whole Hearth team is really excited to grow into what will become our new home,” an Instagram post from the restaurant said.
Shift will continue to stay open until the contract with Oliver & Bonacini ends on Oct. 2, according to the gallery.
Hearth is known for its fresh prairie ingredients.
Couple Beth Rogers and Thayne Robstad, along with their friend Tina Thorsteinson, opened the restaurant in 2018.
