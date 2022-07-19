This popular Vancouver hand roll restaurant is coming to Toronto
While there has been no shortage of pandemic-provoked restaurant closures, a popular Vancouver sushi restaurant just announced it will be opening a new location in Toronto.
The Japanese restaurant calls itself “pioneers of hand rolls,” with more than two dozen options ranging from Bluefin tuna to pickled vegetables.
Hello Nori first opened on the west coast last year and now it’s planning to expand outside of the province for the first time in 2023.
The Vancouver location encompasses a wooden bar that frames the inside of the restaurant where seaweed is rolled right in front of feasting patrons.
While the Toronto location has yet to be announced, if it follows the footsteps of its western neighbour, it will likely be downtown.
The restaurant also has plans to open another location in West Vancouver later this year.
-
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of OntarioA large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
-
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first timeIn May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
-
Heat warning and special weather statement for London-MiddlesexHot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday in London-Middlesex and all surrounding areas.
-
Heat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capitalHeat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capital
-
Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-EssexThe heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province on Wednesday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Motorcylist dies in collision in VaughanA motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday night, police say.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know aboutCTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the weirdest homeowner laws in the province. Here is what we found:
-
Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First NationOPP are investigating a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-