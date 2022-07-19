This popular Vancouver hand roll restaurant is coming to Toronto

While there has been no shortage of pandemic-provoked restaurant closures, a popular Vancouver sushi restaurant just announced it will be opening a new location in Toronto.

The Japanese restaurant calls itself “pioneers of hand rolls,” with more than two dozen options ranging from Bluefin tuna to pickled vegetables.

Hello Nori first opened on the west coast last year and now it’s planning to expand outside of the province for the first time in 2023.

The Vancouver location encompasses a wooden bar that frames the inside of the restaurant where seaweed is rolled right in front of feasting patrons.

While the Toronto location has yet to be announced, if it follows the footsteps of its western neighbour, it will likely be downtown.

The restaurant also has plans to open another location in West Vancouver later this year.