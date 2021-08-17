This raft adventure aims to give Edmontonians 'new perspective' on river valley

A local organization has found a way to get more Edmontonians out on the North Saskatchewan River.

The RiverWatch institute of Alberta has brought in EcoFloat Guided Raft Adventures as a way to educate Edmontonians on the city’s history and its connection to the river valley.

It’s a three-hour, eight-kilometre trek in a passenger raft with a professional guide – open to locals and tourists.

The executive director of EcoFloat, Martin Dugas, told CTV News Edmonton in partnership with Epcor they work together to show visitors how the river is connected to our homes.

“There’s millions of people that are dependent on this water system that we all benefit from and many people don’t realize the things that are so fascinating about it,” Dugas explained.

“We make sure people understand the things they can do to ensure we have a healthy river for generations to come.”

“This is a whole new perspective,” River Hoffos, a river guide and water quality technician, added.

“Something many Edmontonians haven’t done before and I really love to get Edmontonians out on the water to see the river valley and to see the city.”

Hoffos told CTV News the drinking water comes from the river and a lot of recreation in Edmonton is centred along the river valley so he wants people to explore the area more, whether it be with them or on their own.

“I have always loved the river, it’s a really special place for me and getting to share that with fellow Edmontonians is just so awesome especially when it’s people who have never had that experience before,” Hoffos said.

“I’m a big outdoor and nature kind of guy,” Oliver Alaeddine, an EcoFloat tour guest, added. “I’m always outside so anything we can do like this where we learn a little bit about the city, get out and see the sights is great!”

The float is $160 per boat and seats up to eight people and the goal by next summer is to have bigger boats and more tours.

To find out about the tours or to book a trip, you can head to the RiverWatch Institute of Alberta website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Carlyle Fiset