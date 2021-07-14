This Regina-made app helps motorists stay focused on the road

A local developer has designed an app that helps keep drivers attention on the road.

Alkesh Kotia designed the app “Be Aware” to give proactive reminders periodically during travel.

“The app has inbuilt functionalities where you can decide whether I want alarm, if I cross the speed limit, what kind of alarm, if I need vibration, if I want flashing light to tell me,” said Kotia, the director of Kotia Innovative Technologies Inc.

He was inspired by the number of tickets he got himself, some he believed he would not have received if he had be properly focusing on the road.

Within Regina city limits, the app’s database has access to the speed limits and monitors your speed using your phone’s GPS.

The app will also audibly and visibly announce an upcoming school zone, construction zone or park.

“It makes you aware a block before that there is a school ahead, so now when you are actually driving you know that you are reaching or approaching the school or construction zone or park, so you start slowing down,” Kotia said.

The school zone speed limits only alert a driver during their posted hours, for example, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The app runs in the background and detects the road you are on.

Throughout the development process an important aspect was users privacy, and Kotia said the app does not collect any information at any time. This includes during installation, operation and when it is not in use.

The app was developed for both iOS and Android by five third-year engineering students.

While the app is completed it is continuously being developed and fine-tuned as construction zones change and speed limits update.

Kotia has his eyes set on expansion with Saskatoon next on the list.

“We want to expand it to as many people and as many cities as possible.”