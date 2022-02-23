This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizon

Grey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.

Dr. Ian Arra says the role of the health unit also needs to change to monitoring COVID-19 the way it would influenza, by tracking data and administering boosters.

"It's a better practice in the management of pandemics, or managements of emergencies, in general, to be intentional about the transition from the response phase to the recovery phase."

While it's not a move that will happen overnight or even in the coming weeks, Dr. Arra says it could be on the horizon.

"It is crucial. It's very critical to communicate this juncture and how we all are going to be guiding the response to go back to modified normalcy and hopefully complete normalcy."

The medical officer of health admits it's difficult to predict what will happen but says he believes Grey Bruce is ready to move forward with eight infected patients hospitalized and six COVID-19 outbreaks - a significant decrease.

He says the trends in the region have been "very encouraging."

"Locally, we're looking at the eventuality of declaring the emergency over."

Dr. Arra says it may be time for the public to take responsibility for their safety versus requiring government mandates.

"Best advice for dealing with an endemic situation is the same advice we received from our mothers, to stay at home while sick, and obviously this is not an advice that needs to come from the medical officer of health."

Still, there is no telling when the pandemic will be declared over, but Dr. Arra supports restrictions easing further on March 1.