'This ride is for the future': Man plans awareness ride to Ottawa

Dean Cunningham left his home in north central Alberta to ride across the country to bring awareness to several Indigenous issues.

“I’m doing an awareness ride on culture, genocide, land upset, missing and murdered Indigenous people, 60’s scoop, residential schools,” he said.

Cunningham and his horse, Baby Blue, plan to stop in Winnipeg on Saturday night. His goal is to make it to Ottawa, which is 3,800 kilometres from his home at Gift Lake Metis Settlement.

“I just left home without even telling my mom. I just took off,” he said.

Cunningham, who had stopped in Yorkton, camps every night and said he’s doing this for his granddaughter.

“This ride is for the future, the grandkids.”