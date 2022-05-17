This Saint John developer is fighting to remove the heritage designation from a building -- to save it

Developer Jim Bezanson became the owner of a 19th-century brick building in uptown Saint John, N.B., back in 1998 and now he's trying to build an addition.

"That would fit in wonderfully with the streetscape, and we get on with it," said Bezanson.

According to Bezanson, it has been a real headache to get the project going.

Bezanson says what began as an $8-million project has been scaled back to around $5 million to fulfil what the Saint John Heritage Development Board wanted for its approval.

He adds a changing bylaw has led to multiple delays while time is running out on his permit to build.

"I've spent so far, to date, $500,000 in fees. The problem isn't with council, the problem is with the bureau that allowed this thing to go off the rails," he said.

On Monday, Bezanson went to city hall asking for the property to be removed from the designated heritage conservation area.

The move created controversy along the way, including his objections in 2016 to construction of the nearby headquarters for Irving Oil.

Some council members say to have him ask for something to be de-designated is unique and interesting.

"So yeah, it was a tough decision for me," said Bezanson.

Staff and the Heritage Development Board wanted the proposal to be denied, which is what city council ended up doing.

"I mean, we're all hoping that Jim builds it," said Saint John Coun. Brent Harris..

As of right now, everybody appears to be motivated to move forward on the project.

"I think there's a lesson learned here that perhaps there needs to be a parallel on-ramp here for heritage permitting. Alignment with our one-stop-shop for development just so there's some streamline and allowances for some of these broader-scale projects," said Harris.