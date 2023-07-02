This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume party

It was not your typical Canada Day in Dundurn, Saskatchewan.

More than 1,100 people filled the streets of the small town, which might not seem odd for a Canada Day party, but the dress code was positively prehistoric.

Thousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town to set a Guinness World Record.

According to the 2021 census, the population of Dundurn Saskatchewan was only 670. The town had more people dressed in dinosaur costumes than actual residents.

Busses ferried people from Saskatoon and Regina into the town. Most had heard about the event through Facebook. Some came from as far as Wales in the United Kingdom, or Whitehorse, Yukon.

After Canada Day celebrations, organizers at Big Murs Tavern started corralling the dinosaurs for the official Guinness count — 1,187 dinosaurs present.

They shattered the previous record of 380 set in Portland, Oregon in 2022. In Dundurn on Saturday, they more than tripled that number.

After the official count, the dinosaurs partied in the streets. The record was broken.

Update: Canada Day has taken a strange turn. #canadaday #YXE #Saskatoon #Regina pic.twitter.com/dZJTmEsktH

Purple Hen Productions was on site filming a mockumentary on the migration patterns of the dinosaurs, back to their mating grounds at Dundurn.

Organizers expressed enthusiasm about bringing the event back next year, but nothing final has been decided.