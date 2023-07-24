This Sask. village was the hottest place in Canada
The hottest place in Canada for at least part of Monday afternoon was in Saskatchewan.
Sitting at 39, Mankota, Sask., about an hour and a half south of Swift Current, was Canada’s hot spot shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Heat warnings continued to be in effect for much of central and southern Saskatchewan on Monday. The area included Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.
Waskesiu was noted as the “coldest spot in Saskatchewan,” but was still sitting at 24 degrees, Monday afternoon.
According to ECCC, the extreme heat is expected to ease from west to east beginning Tuesday morning.
Also on Monday afternoon, ECCC advised that strong thunderstorms are possible in central Saskatchewan throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning.
⛈️ Strong thunderstorms likely in central SK (all along HWY 16). Risk of severe thunderstorms continues overnight but moves to east-central SK (likely staying north of Yorkton). Main threats include high winds, heavy rainfall and large hail. See below for details.#SKstorm #SKwx pic.twitter.com/pFzXk9QCRw— ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) July 24, 2023
