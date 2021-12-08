This Saskatoon restaurant is among the top 100 in Canada

A Saskatoon restaurant ranks among the top 100 in Canada.

That's according to a survey of diners by OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service.

Primal, located in the city's Riversdale neighbourhood, was the only eatery in the province to make the list which features restaurant from across Canada.

Primal bills itself as “creating time honoured Italian food and handmade pasta using Saskatchewan heritage grains and whole animal butchery.”

“As more and more people return to dining out, OpenTable is excited to bring back it's Top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2021,” OpenTable said in its website.

“To determine the list, we analyzed more than 540,000 reviews from restaurants across Canada - all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that constantly serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions.”

Primal was awarded “Best Overall in Saskatoon” with 473 reviews giving it an average 4.5/5 score.

“We did our team Christmas party here with 10 people. They had something for everyone. Two of our guests needed gluten free options which they had,” said the featured review.

“Our entire team was raving about the food. Service was excellent as always. Ask for the rigatoni pasta with goat cheese and truffle oil.”

According to OpenTable, four in 10 diners in Saskatchewan are "culinary curious and interested in trying more experimental foods next year" and more than a quarter (28 per cent) anticipate dining at new restaurants.

According to the survey, Saskatchewan diners are also keen to keep sanitization measures implemented this year with 67 per cent expecting continued enhanced sanitation and 21 per cent expecting mask requirements at restaurants.