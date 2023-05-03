"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activities

Whoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.

This summer's fair will run from Aug. 22 to 26.

The biggest draw this year won't be a new ride or music headliner, though.

It will be the free admission for all five days.

"This should be a homecoming," said Mike Warkentin, CEO for Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

"It should be a celebration of everything that is Lethbridge and allow people who have left to come back and allow the people who stay here and live here in the summer a chance to celebrate everything that Lethbridge is. That's what led to our decision to go free moving forward."

Warkentin and other dignitaries spoke on Wednesday about what to expect from this year's event, which will take advantage of the soon-to-open Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

"The first major, true public event that will bring thousands of people to our campus will be Whoop-Up Days and we're excited to show off the new shiny building to the entire southern Alberta community," said Warkentin.

Guests can expect the usual midway rides and foods as well as free entertainment including the return of Super Dogs and live music acts

Rodeo fans will also get their fill with the return of the Lethbridge Pro Rodeo, Warrior Relay Races and the introduction of the Blood Tribe Ag Society Rodeo Series Finals.

"To be able to have rodeo programming for a full five days in conjunction just makes it feel like one of those major events and bringing that to life for this community," said Kynan Vine, Lethbridge Pro Rodeo’s executive producer.

The Siksikaitsitapi Powwow and Princess Pageant will also return.

The Blackfoot Confederacy says they're excited to share their culture with southern Albertans once again.

"It's a learning opportunity for those that have not had that level of engagement with our Indigenous culture and it's an opportunity for us as the Blackfoot Confederacy people to also showcase the talent that we have in our communities as well," said Kirby Smith, one of the directors of the Blackfoot Confederacy Council.

The event will begin with the annual Whoop-Up Days parade on Aug. 22 and close out with the fireworks finale on Aug. 26.

More events and features are expected to be announced in the weeks and months to come.

You can learn more about what to expect at the 2023 Whoop-Up Days website.