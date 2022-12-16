This Simcoe County community to get high-speed internet with boost from government
Roughly 470 homes, farms and businesses in Simcoe County will have fast, reliable high-speed internet thanks to a collaborative effort between the provincial and federal governments to increase broadband.
The two governments invested a combined total of over $630,000 in the project.
"High-speed internet access is essential for all Canadians, no matter where they live," stated Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.
The province and feds are each contributing over $315,000 to the project, which is expected to be completed this month and will provide access to high-speed internet for the community of Severn Bridge.
Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop noted how important high-speed internet is to residents. "This investment will help improve the lives of hundreds of residents in the community of Severn Bridge, who will greatly benefit from this internet expansion."
This announcement is part of the Ontario government's plan to connect every community in the province to high-speed internet by 2025 and the Canadian government's commitment to have all Canadians connected by 2030.
