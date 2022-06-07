This Simcoe County road tops the list of the worst in central Ontario: CAA

Simcoe County roads topped the list of CAA's Worst Roads in Central Ontario.

Laclie Street in Orillia ranked number one among the five worst roads in Central Ontario, which consists of Bruce County, Dufferin County, Grey County, Muskoka and Simcoe County.

The City said it's aware of the maintenance issues on Laclie Street and that it has been in the 10-year plan for several years.

"We're hoping to finalize that design process by the end of this year, and pending budget approval, we're scheduled for reconstruction in 2023," said Wesley Cyr, City of Orillia manager of engineering and transportation.

The remaining four worst roads in Central Ontario are in the City of Barrie:

2. Essa Road

3. Huronia Road

4. Duckworth Street

5. Lockhart Road

This is the eighth year in a row Barrie has had three or more roads on the top five worst roads list.

Essa Road in Barrie has made the top five since 2018, while Huronia Road jumped two places from 2021.

"The ultimate plans for those roads are to widen them and to fully reconstruct them as growth occurs," noted City of Barrie's manager of corporate asset management Kelly Oakley.

The City said construction on Duckworth Street would start next year, while plans for Lockhard Road work "be done in the capital plan between 2025 and 2027."

Meanwhile, Hamilton made the number one spot for having the worst road in Ontario, followed by Eglinton Avenue in Toronto and Barker Street in Prince Edward County.

The majority of those who voted were drivers, while cyclists and pedestrians accounted for about 25 per cent.

Most cited potholes as the main reason for nominating a road, followed by poor road maintenance and insufficient cycling infrastructure.

Roads were nominated in 182 municipalities across Ontario.