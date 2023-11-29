This Simcoe County ski resort will be the 1st to open for the season
Eager skiers and snowboarders will be able to hit the slopes at Horseshoe Resort this week.
The resort, located 20 minutes north of Barrie, will be the first ski resort to open in Simcoe County, with the grand opening scheduled for Friday.
"Horseshoe Resort's 23/24 Season opening on December 1st kicks off a season full of exciting events and activities, including international level ski and snowboard competition, live entertainment, and mass participation events," the resort noted in a Wednesday release.
In the last two years, over 100 snowmaking guns have been installed at Horseshoe Resort, which will add to Mother Nature's recent dumping of white stuff.
Opening weekend hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with lift tickets and rentals available to purchase on-site only.
The resort says limited runs and lifts will be available, with lift tickets at a discount.
