This Simcoe County town will receive millions in funding to upgrade its drinking water supply

The Town of Midland is receiving $2,677,966 in provincial and federal funding to upgrade its drinking water system.

As part of the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), upgrades are coming to two of Midland's water booster pump stations located at Everton Road and Lescaut Road.

The Town receives $1,460,775.50 from the federal government, which covers 40 per cent of project costs, and $1,217,191.19 from the provincial government. Ontario's funding covers 33.33 per cent of the cost.

Midland will contribute $973,972 toward the project.

"The Town of Midland takes pride in providing safe, clean drinking water to our community, and this funding will help replace aging booster pumps that help deliver water to homes and businesses throughout town," Mayor Stewart Strathearn said.

Three booster pumps at Everton Station and three at Lescaut Station will receive upgrades.

"The Town of Midland drinking water system is unique as the water in the pipes must travel through many elevation changes throughout the Town. This drastically changes water pressures and limits the ability to move water across the system," said André Pepin, water and wastewater services manager.

"Booster pumps are an integral piece of infrastructure used to maintain these objectives. This grant will help replace end-of-life booster pumping equipment and ensure adequate water flows are available when needed for fire emergencies."

ICIP is a cost-sharing program involving each province and territory set to deliver $33 billion in funding for infrastructure projects across the country.