This ski hill announces closing day amid record-breaking temperatures
Skiers and snowboarders opted to ditch their snowsuits for more summer-like attire on the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort, with daytime highs reaching roughly 17 degrees above seasonal under sunny skies Thursday.
According to Environment Canada's David Phillips, the Town of Collingwood hit record-breaking temperatures as the mercury reached 26C Thursday, and the senior climatologist says to expect another record-setting day Friday.
Given the summer-like conditions, officials at Blue Mountain confirmed there are only 24 hours left for winter enthusiasts to get in a run on the slopes, with Friday marking the last day on the hills.
Blue is the last ski resort across the region to close for the season.
Last year, the resort stayed open until Easter.
The resort will shift its focus to its spring and summer outdoor activities, including hiking, mountain biking, and golfing.
