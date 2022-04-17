'This space means a lot to us’: Community workshop for Chatham's vulnerable gets a lease on life

A community workshop for Chatham’s vulnerable population inside the Downtown Chatham Centre (DCC) has secured its location at the back of the former Sears store until August 2022.

“The Shop” initiative was created by the grassroots organization Come Together CK following “The Gift” toy drive last Christmas when the mall owners provided the space free of charge to volunteers along with The Goodfellows.

“All of us were deeply moved by what the group here is doing and we saw some wonderful, great things happening here,” says DCC co-owner Ron Nydam who toured the space with fellow co-owners when it was slated to close earlier this month. “And we thought well why not. If the plans are backed up slightly, let's let it continue because it's wonderful what's happening here.”

According to Nydam, plans to develop the former Sears location have been delayed, expecting more details to be released in May.

“We have plans for the downtown mall and everything is taking a little bit longer than we had hoped for or expected but that's fine,” he says.

Nydam says he hopes others can provide a place for The Shop to continue after the extension ends in the summer.

“I would encourage anybody that that has space available or wants to get involved in something that is truly going to make a difference I believe to come forward,” he says.

Meantime, an Easter egg hunt was held Saturday with many volunteers on hand.

“We're here to help the community in any way we can,” says Gerald Robert. “It doesn't matter if it's picking up garbage, shoveling snow, helping the nurses out just by cleaning their windows, or teaching somebody how to build a birdhouse. There's all kinds of things that you can do here. And it's a no stress environment.”

Robert explains the workshop gives the homeless and vulnerable a place to feel good about their ability to contribute to the community.

“The riches you get here, you're not taking to the bank, but you can take them home and share it with your friends and stuff and it makes you feel good,” he said.

“This space means a lot to us.”

Come Together CK’s Brent Wilken says there’s hope the positive impact and relationships that have been made since the holiday season will resonate with the community.

“We had the storage bins ready here for 9 a.m. the next day,” he said. “We got a message late that night to hold up for a minute. And then next thing you know, we're staying here for another four months.”

“I've never been as part of some specials inside these four walls. I can't even put it into words. People come here to figure out their purpose then execute their purpose. What that looks like, I don't know.”

The Shop is open every day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be entered beside the former Sears loading docks.

All are welcome.