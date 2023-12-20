This St. Albert man builds computers for kids in need

A St. Albert man is building computers for kids going through tough times.

Brandon Balan calls the program Rigz4Kidz.

"I can definitely relate to being caught in the middle of something a child should not be caught in the middle of," he said

Balan grew up in the foster-care system.

"My foster dad, he was a hard-working farmer. We fixed our own tractors, everything was self-sufficient. So I got my work ethic there."

He worked for his foster uncle, who paid him in computer parts.

Eventually, Balan had enough parts to put together his first gaming computer.

It's an experience he wants to share with others.

"Gaming is great for coordination, it's good for a lot of different things, brain cognitive things," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"Also they have a platform. So now they can be like 'OK, I want to upgrade my graphics card.' Well, now [the kids] have the ability to get into modifying their own computer. So there's that aspect of it, too. It's not just the video game aspect."

All of the parts he uses for his computers are donated.

Pointing to a graphics card and power supply that was donated to the project earlier this week, he said, "I was absolutely floored that this gentleman bought this new for me."

"Some kid is gonna love this machine. So that's really awesome."

He doesn't accept money, but encourages people to buy and donate parts for computers.

Balan has been working on the project for three years.

This year, he built six computers for children who were nominated by community members.

Balan says their reaction makes the time and effort he puts into the project worth it.

"It's just a smile from ear to ear. I mean, that's why I'm doing it."

To donate to Rigs4Kids, visit Balan's Facebook page.