'This summer has been crazy,' beach town businesses making up for lost time and revenue

Beach towns like Grand Bend are relishing in the sunshine and warm temperatures that have people flocking to sandy shorelines and cool storefronts.

On a hot, hot Monday with a heat warning issued by Environment Canda for much of southwestern Ontario, waves of people were seen in Grand Bend, going in and out of shops on the main strip searching for new clothes and delicious treats.

“Just doing some shopping and having some lunch," says Sarnia, Ont. tourist Krista Wilson.

Earlier this year foot traffic on the strip was not nearly as good, with many shops forced to remain closed due the pandemic.

Fast forward to June 2021, when non-essential businesses got the green light to reopen.

And the sight of tourists on Monday was a welcomed one for seasonal shops owners, who depend heavily on tourists to keep their businesses afloat.

“This summer business has been crazy, we have had very got days, very busy days. Lineups for hours from two in the afternoon all the way to when we close at 10 p.m.,” says manager of BeaverTails Grand Bend, Megan Dewars.

Construction worker Jaylen Watts happily took his lunch break at the Bubble Waffle Cafe.

"It’s been a tough year for everybody and everyone has been on their backs you could say. So it’s good to have business pick up especially on these hot days for sure."

Many seasonal shops deemed non-essential, like retail store Rebo's Beach Factory, lost a significant amount of business during their prime time months due to the pandemic.

And now they’re trying to make up for lost time.

“This summer it was about two months late that everything opened…So just trying to make up for that time, because obviously it’s seasonal here. I think it’s been good, everyone is trying to do their best, everyone is short staffed. So it’s important to, you know what I mean, be respectful to everyone working in these times right now,” says assistant manager, Alex Figlarski.

Back at BeaverTails, Dewars sings a similar tune of hope.

"It’s good for us, we’re seeing business pick up. I think our sales are just going to keep increasing."