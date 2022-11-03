'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide

The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.

The community of less than 4,500 saw a major incident Wednesday, as RCMP members responded to reports of shots fired just after 9 a.m. at the Melville Country Inn Motel.

Following the incident, a burnt-out truck was discovered in Duff, located around 20 km west of Melville. Following the discovery, RCMP issued an emergency alert to much of the east-central region of the province.

Bullet holes were seen in a vehicle nearby where police investigated the homicide.

Melville Mayor Walter Streelasky said he found out just like many others – from the emergency alert. He was heading to Regina and saw the burnt-out truck on his travels.

When he heard the news, he came back to ensure his community was safe.

“We are a very clean, very safe, a very welcoming community,” Streelasky said.

“We work towards making it safe, making it welcoming and making it a community many can participate in.”

The emergency alert was lifted around 1:30 when officers determined the incident to not be random in nature.

Streelasky called the incident “very, very rare” for a city like Melville.

He said his citizens are likely very anxious following the incident, which still has one, possibly two, suspects on the run.

“I’m sure many felt the same kind of shock (I did),” he said. “Who? How? What happened here? Can it really be true?”

Streelasky said the police response was “terrific,” and they’re appreciative of it.

But this incident — and those like it — aren’t what he wants Melville to be known for.

“We do know in life there are those unfortunate incidents. This time, it was our community,” Streelasky said, before offering a message to his community.

“I think it’s good to talk to each other. It’s good to take some extra precautions.

“Unfortunately, an event that happened here that nobody condones. Nobody wants to be a part of that or in any way involved — but it did happen. So, we will try to mend and do as best we can,” said Streelasky.

CTV News spoke with multiple members of the community Thursday, many with worries of public safety and that it happened in the city limits.

One resident, who wished to go unnamed, summed up what many are thinking in the community just off Highway 10.

“It’s a small town, and when something like that happens, it’s kind of shocking. You expect it in Regina, Saskatoon, maybe Prince Albert — but little Melville? It’s kind of upsetting,” he said.

Due to Wednesday’s homicide and subsequent emergency alert, a number of local schools in and around Melville were put into “hold and secure,” according to Good Spirit School Division and Christ the Teacher School Division.

Those included five Melville schools, along with neighbouring Grayson.

RCMP are still asking the public to remain vigilant at this time and to report any suspicious activity to police. Do not pick up hitchhikers, and do not approach any suspects, rather call 9-1-1.