Saskatoon-based company Bridges Health has partnered with Innovation Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Agriculture to launch an app called Avail, designed for farmers and producers to track their mental health and wellbeing.

The app serves as a self-assessment tool for users, who can document and keep track of their mental health, and quickly access resources and support.

“The key is the prevention, you know there's a lot of crisis management or crisis support out there, but by then you're already in a crisis,” said vice president of Bridges Health Leon Ferguson. “This helps with that prevention component, and the ability to sustain an optimal health level.”

Users can create check-ins to keep track of how they’re feeling, and the app keeps track of that information in real time to provide the best resources and support, as well as acknowledge the areas the user is doing well.

“This tool is really going to help because it's personalized it's for you, it's developed for you once you go through the onboarding process of the app,” said Ferguson. “It's going to be really engaging for yourself, and you'll see a lot of benefit from that.”

“When you're going through a situation, it's really hard to feel that you have support, and in some ways a quick video of what's going on can help you realize, ‘Hey look, okay, this makes sense”, and that gets you going to the next step.”

In a statement to CTV News, Innovation Saskatchewan says the “mental health in the agriculture industry is a priority for the Government of Saskatchewan” and geographic limitations are an example of the unique challenges farmers and ranchers face when accessing services and technology to meet mental health needs.”

Ferguson says that while the app is geared towards the agriculture industry, the resources and support systems it provides are relevant to everyone.

“With health and wellness there is no specific industry,” said Ferguson.

“It's all about the person and doing their self assessments on a weekly or monthly basis to be able to continue to thrive or recognize where they need help, and that doesn't matter what you're doing.”