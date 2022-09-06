This Toronto speed camera issued the most tickets in June and July

One automated speed camera in Toronto issued more than 10 per cent of all tickets in June and July.

Of the 43,412 tickets handed out by the 50 cameras in those months, 4,539 were given out by a camera on Parkside Drive, south of Algonquin Avenue, in the High Park area, according to the latest data handed out by the city Tuesday.

The area has frequently been cited by community members as a problem for speeding and was the site of a deadly collision last October that claimed the lives of a 71-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

More recently, cyclists who use High Park have lashed out at police for conducting speed enforcement on cyclists within the park, saying they should focus instead on vehicular traffic on the surrounding roads where speed is a problem. Toronto Police have said they continue to carry out speed enforcement on the surrounding roads and have capacity to do both.

The city moves the speed cameras around to different locations every few months and they are now in place at a fifth set of Community Safety Zones to help reduce speeding in areas with safety concerns. Fines from the tickets increase with the recorded speed.

The latest data released by the city shows that there were 1,656 repeat offenders around the city in June, with one driver receiving 10 tickets for speeding on Stilecroft Drive, west of Sharpecroft Boulevard, in the York Centre area.

There were 890 repeat offenders in July, with one receiving six tickets for speeding on Denison Avenue, south of Grange Avenue in the Spadina Fort York area, and another receiving six tickets for speeding on Stilecroft Drive.