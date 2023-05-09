This tower planned for Vancouver is being touted as the world's tallest 'passive house' building

Details were unveiled Tuesday of a development coming to Vancouver that is being touted as the city's tallest residential tower and the world's tallest passive house building.

CURV, a 60-storey tower that is set to break ground next year, will be built at 1075 Nelson Street between Thurlow and Burrard streets. In total, there will be 501 units in the building. The lower floors will be designated for social and market rentals, while 358 luxury condos will be for sale on the upper levels.

A "passive house" design results in a building that consumes up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than a conventional building. This minimizes the ecological impact while also offering residents savings on utility bills, according to Passive House Canada.

CURV is the first foray into Vancouver development for Montreal-based Brivia Group.

"With climate change becoming more evident and the increasing demand for sustainable living, it becomes foremost for developers to rethink innovation and craft projects that are forward thinking for our future generations," Kheng Ly, the company's president and CEO, said at the launch event, adding the project is meant to demonstrate that "luxury can co-exist with sustainability."

Designed by British architect Tom Wright, the tower is described as one that was inspired by the surrounding landscape, eschewing straight lines for a more organic, curved shape.

"In nature, there are very few straight lines," he says in a promotional video, adding that he sought to have form echo function in this eco-conscious project.

The condos themselves are described on the project's website as "attuned to taste, elegance and discernment." Designer Andres Escobar says the aim of the interiors is to "convey an understated sophistication" and to give residents a sense of tranquility in the midst of an urban centre.

The on-site amenities include a fitness centre, a yoga studio, sprawling a rooftop terrace, a "sky spa" and an outdoor cinema.

A "presentation gallery" where prospective buyers can get more information and see floor plans is set to open later this month.