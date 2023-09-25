'This town is good for that': Electronic music open mic night held in Kitchener
An inaugural event gave listeners the chance to explore the creation of electronic music.
The Electronic Music Open Mic Night was held in Downtown Kitchener Sunday by the Tri-City Synth Society.
Artists were given 20 minutes to freestyle in front of an audience with a wide range of technology, from old school synthesizers to laptops.
“Synthesizers are interesting because they bring together the arts and technology and math around a sort of creative endeavour,” said organizer Andreas Kitzmann. “I think this town is good for that kind of thing. It’s a tech town and lost of creative people are here and synths are a part of that.”
Organizers cite the origin of the Electronic Music Open Mic Night to the UK in 2017.