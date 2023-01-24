This town is revoking its vaccination policy for its employees

Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the globe, the Town of Orangeville is revoking its vaccination policies that required anyone employed by the town attending in-person work spaces to be fully vaccinated.

The town adopted the policy in 2021 in line with other municipalities and public health recommendations at the time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"In addition to the vaccination policy, the town has continued to put in place a number of policies to support employee health in the workplace and help reduce COVID-19," noted Raymond Osmond, Acting CAO.

The changes mean new hires, volunteers, and contractors will no longer have to show proof of vaccination to work with the town.

The town revoked the vaccination policy for council and committee members earlier this month.

According to public health, there are currently 27 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dufferin County, with 15 of those in Orangeville, where the population is 30,185.