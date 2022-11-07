This Vancouver Island brewery was named 'brewery of the year' at B.C. Beer Awards
A brewery on the east coast of Vancouver Island was a decorated winner at this year's B.C. Beer Awards.
Gladstone Brewing Company in Courtenay, B.C., was named "brewery of the year" in the provincial competition, and it also took home four gold medals and one silver medal in five different beer categories.
Gladstone was among 14 breweries from Vancouver Island that won medals at the B.C. Beer Awards this year.
It was a clean sweep for Vancouver Island breweries in the "Specialty Beer" category, with Victoria's Whistle Buoy Brewing taking home bronze with its Undersea Gose, Sidney's Beacon Brewing winning silver with its Capacitator, and Ile Sauvage Brewing winning gold with its Loral beer.
A full list of Vancouver Island winners divided by region can be found below:
SOUTH ISLAND
North American Amber & Brown Ale – 23 entries
- Silver: Blue Buck Ale - Phillips Brewing & Malting Co.
- Gold: Gladstone Red Ale - Gladstone Brewing Company
Weissbier – 26 entries
- Silver: Beachcomber Hefeweizen - Vancouver Island Brewing
European Sour Ale – 16 Entries
- Silver: Pinot - Ile Sauvage Brewing Company
Specialty Wild Ale – 63 entries
- Silver: Dinosour Blackberry - Phillips Brewing & Malting Co.
Specialty Beer – 24 entries
- Bronze: Undersea Gose - Whistle Buoy Brewing Co
- Silver: Capacitor - Beacon Brewing Ltd.
- Gold: Loral - Ile Sauvage Brewing Company
North American Pale Ale – 71 entries
- Bronze: Salish Sea Pale Ale - Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company
- Gold: Hazy Citra Pale Ale - 4 Mile Brewing Co
SAANICH PENINSULA
International Pale Lager – 51 entries
- Silver: Westy - Category 12 Brewing
Fruit Beer – 46 entries
- Silver: A Many Splendored Things - Saison W/ Tangerines - Small Gods Brewing Co
MID-ISLAND
Dark Lager – 18 entries
- Gold: Gladstone Czech Dark Lager - Gladstone Brewing Company
Hazy IPA – 99 entries
- Gold: Gladstone NEIPA - Gladstone Brewing Company
Malty UK & Irish Ale – 24 entries
- Gold: Gladstone Porter - Gladstone Brewing Co
North American Light Ale – 33 entries
- Silver: Gladstone Cream Ale - Gladstone Brewing Company
- Gold: Droptank - Ace Brewing Co.
WEST COAST
Kolsch – 14 entries
- Silver: Seventh Day Kolsch - Ucluelet Brewing Co
Wild Ale – 21 entries
- Silver: Barreled Series - Batch #001 - Tofino Brewing Company
Strong Ale & Lager – 13 entries
- Silver: Bear Beach Baltic Porter - Sooke Oceanside Brewery
A full list of winners at this year's winners can be found on the B.C. Beer Awards website.