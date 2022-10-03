This Vancouver Island restaurant was named the best fine dining spot in Canada

A Vancouver Island eatery has been named the best fine dining restaurant across all of Canada for 2022, according to travel website Tripadvisor.

The restaurant, Pluvio, is located in Ucluelet, B.C. and has an ever-changing menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients, many of which are harvested on Vancouver Island.

Pluvio earned the top spot on the site's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best ranking, which analyzes reviews from travellers and represents the top one per cent of listings on Tripadvisor.

The restaurant was also named the "best new destination restaurant" in the country in the 2022 edition of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants magazine.

Overall, it placed 37th in the magazine's ranking of top 100 restaurants in the country this year.

With Pluvio's menu changing with the seasons, it only offers a three course dinner menu – complete with an appetizer, main course and dessert – or a five course chef's tasting menu.

Pluvio opened in 2019, and that same year the restaurant was also named the fourth best new restaurant in Canada by Air Canada's enRoute magazine.

The full 2022 list of best fine dining restaurants in Canada can be found on the Tripadvisor website.