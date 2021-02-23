A park in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood is once again missing its sign.

The Vancouver Park Board confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday the sign from Dude Chilling Park has been stolen and staff are working to get another.

The total cost to replace the sign and repair and repaint the posts will be around $1,300. The park board says the new sign should be up in the next 10 days.

It’s not the first time thieves have made off with the sign, rather the third.

The sign was originally put up in 2012 as an art installation. Back then it was known as “Guelph Park.” The city decided the sign could stay permanently in February 2014. Later that year, it was stolen.

In 2018, the sign was taken off its hinges again, the thieves only leaving the posts behind.