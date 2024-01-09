Here's why this vegan pizza from Farm Boy is recalled in Ontario

A frozen, vegan and gluten-free pizza from Farm Boy is being recalled in Ontario.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall Tuesday, as the product – the Vegan Gluten Free Margherita Pizza – does not say it contains milk on the label. The agency adds a consumer had complained about the pizza and there has been one reported reaction as a result of eating this product.

The affected product has a best before date of July 19, 2024 and weighs 330 grams.

The CFIA says it has launched a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of other products, and it is ensuring the recalled pizzas are being removed from the market.

Anyone who has the recalled pizza should not eat it, as Health Canada says it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction if someone has allergies or food sensitivities.

Instead, the recalled product should either be thrown out or returned to the store that it was purchased from.