This warm stretch is likely to stick around a while

This longer-term warm stretch made for a double-digit high weekend (we hit 10 C on Saturday and Sunday), and there is lots more of that to come.

Be prepared for a bit of a chilly start in the morning as the sun rises around 8 a.m., before it warms up to 9 C in the afternoon.

We will get a good amount of cloud cover and windy conditions courtesy of the system from B.C.

Snow will be more consistent in the mountains tonight through Tuesday (another five to 10 centimetres are possible through Tuesday in the mountains).

In Calgary, there is a chance of convective showers.

Just like the nature of thunderstorms, brief, isolated bursts of rain will form in the foothills and track east.

We have a chance of seeing some of these isolated rain pockets closer to the supper hours on Tuesday.

There is also a chance of these late-day pop-up showers near the supper hours on Wednesday -- with the possibility of the later evening pockets carrying a rain/snow mix.

A ridge of high pressure will knock our temperatures back into the double digits by Thursday (if not sooner).

And by Sunday, we will get into the plus teens.