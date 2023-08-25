This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023

One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.

Statistics show the photo radar camera on Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private, issued 11,072 speeding tickets in the January to June period. According to the city of Ottawa's open data, the camera issued 2,358 tickets in March, 2,212 tickets in April and 2,237 tickets in May.

Ottawa's 20 automated speed enforcement cameras issued a total of 63,440 tickets in the January to June period. The city has plans to install another 20 cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023.

The automated speed enforcement camera on Fisher Avenue, near St. Pius X High School, first turned on last October.

The photo radar camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 8,190 speeding tickets in the first six months of the year. The camera, near Queen Elizabeth Public School, issued 22,914 tickets in its first eight months of operation between April and December 2022.

The third-busiest spot for speeders was the photo radar camera on Alta Vista Drive, between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue. The camera nabbed 5,341 speeders between January and June.

The city of Ottawa launched the Automated Speed Enforcement Camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.

Here is a look at the tickets issued by each automated speed enforcement camera between January and June 2023, according to the city of Ottawa's open data.

Fisher Avenue between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private – 11,072 tickets St. Laurent Boulevard between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 8,190 tickets Alta Vista Drive between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue – 5,341 tickets Kanata Avenue between Goulbourn Forced Road and Walden Drive – 4,650 tickets Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 4,520 tickets Woodroffe Avenue between Georgina Drive and Hwy. 417 – 3,646 tickets (April to June) Bayshore Drive near 50 Bayshore Drive – 3,580 tickets Smyth Road between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street – 3,230 tickets Abbott Street East between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road – 3,032 tickets Katimavik Road between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive – 2,635 tickets Greenbank Road between Harrison Street and Banner Road – 2,234 tickets Bearbrook Road between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road – 2,200 tickets Abbeyhill Drive between Aldburn Place and Sherwood Street – 2,011 tickets Innes Road between Provence Avenue and Trim Road – 1,494 tickets Meadowlands Drive West between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street – 1,391 tickets Longfields Drive between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue – 1,283 tickets Tenth Line Road between Amiens Street and Des Epinettes Avenue – 1,268 tickets Watters Drive between Charlemagne Boulevard and Roberval Avenue – 1,197 tickets Crestway Drive between Oldfield Street and Cresthaven Drive – 342 tickets (June only) Bridgestone Drive between Sunnybrooke Drive and Granite Court – 124 tickets (June only)

