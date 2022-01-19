'This wave has hit us worse than ever before': N.S. business owner struggling as COVID-19 pandemic lingers on

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 11, Ashley Taylor’s business brought in just $2,300. An amount she would typically make in two days.

“This wave has hit us worse than ever before,” she said.

Taylor has owned Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. for seven years and employs a staff of six. Taylor says she is struggling for the first time since opening the doors of her business.

“Cutting Edge Salon part is down about 75 per cent and I would say the boutique is down about 50 to 60,” she says.

Taylor says pandemic restrictions put in place by the provincial government limit the services that salons can provide and the number of clients they can accommodate.

That is, when clients come in to the store at all.

“There is just nobody coming out shopping but there is also nobody going to the hair salon anymore. The fourth wave is just knocking us down,” says Taylor.

Right now, Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique is offering a sale of 50 per cent off – something that is typically a big draw.

“Usually at our half-price sale, there’s a line up at the door and people are hustling and bustling in because they can’t wait to get the stuff for half-price and right now, we might have one customer at a time,” says Taylor.

Taylor says businesses need more support from government. She would also like to see officials make the public feel more comfortable going out to do things.

“We really need the government to say it is not life-threatening to go out and do things, you just need to take precautions when doing it,” she says.