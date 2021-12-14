This week's after school COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Nearly half of Ottawa children aged five to 11 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, Ottawa Public Health said 36,557 children in that age group had had their first dose, accounting for 48 per cent of that population. This was achieved in just over two weeks.

After school COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue to operate until Dec. 23 to ensure as many children as possible receive their first dose.

Appointments can also be booked through the provincial portal or at many local pharmacies.

Clinics on school days will be held in the afternoon, but there are also clinics that begin in the morning on weekends at some schools.

OPH says after-hours school vaccinations clinics are open to anyone born in 2016 or earlier who lives in a neighbourhood near the school. They do not need to be students at that school.

Drop-in appointments are available on a first come first served basis during clinic hours. If the clinic is very busy, appointment cards may be given with a return time. A parent or guardian's consent is required for children aged five to 11.

Here are the after school clinics that will be available in Ottawa this week:

December 14, 2021

Bayview Public School, 185 Owl Dr.

3:45 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Chapman Mills Public School, 260 Leamington Way

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Henry Larsen Elementary School, 1750 Sunview Dr.

3:45 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Knoxdale Public School, 170 Greenbank Rd.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Osgoode Public School, 5590 Osgoode Main St.

3:15 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

December 15, 2021

Cambridge Public School, 250 Cambridge St. N.

4 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Huntley Centennial Public School, 118 Langstaff Dr.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Vimy Ridge Public School, 4180 Kelly Farm Dr.

4:15 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Vincent Massey Public School, 745 Smyth Rd.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Viscount Alexander Public School, 55 Mann Ave.

3 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

December 16, 2021

Bells Corners Public School, 3770 Old Richmond Rd.

4:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier, 880 Thorndale Dr.

3:15 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Manor Park Public School, 100 Braemar St.

4 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Manordale Public School, 16 Carola St.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Robert E. Wilson Public School, 373 McArthur Ave.

4 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

December 17, 2021

A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School, 27 Hobin St.

4:15 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

Queen Mary St. Public School, 557 Queen Mary St.

4:15 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

December 18, 2021

Riverview Alternative School, 260 Knox Cres.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Severn Ave. Public School. 2553 Severn Ave.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Stonecrest Elementary School, 3791 Stonecrest Rd.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

December 19, 2021

Glen Ogilvie Public School, 46 Centrepark Dr.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Greely Elementary School, 7066 Parkway Rd.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Sir Winston Churchill Public School, 49 Mulvagh Ave.