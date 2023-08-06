This week's storm could bring up to 75 mm of rain

The storm expected to hit Ottawa this week could bring up to 75 mm of rain, including some very heavy rainfall Monday evening.

A rainfall warning is in effect, saying the capital could see between 50 and 75 mm of rain by the time the storm moves out on Tuesday.

"Scattered showers will become heavy at times this morning. Showers are expected to diminish this afternoon before another round of heavy rain, likely with thunderstorms, arrives late this afternoon or this evening," ECCC says.

Moderate showers are then expected to ease by Tuesday morning or afternoon.

"Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected, however, higher amounts can not be ruled out," the warning states.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for a large swath of eastern Ontario, particularly along the St. Lawrence.

Weather radar showed a large system over Michigan Sunday afternoon, which meteorologists expect could track over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario toward eastern Ontario Monday and Tuesday. By Monday, radar showed several large pockets of heavy rain across eastern Ontario.

In the past four weeks, Ottawa has experienced several severe summer storms, including three tornadoes, two hail storms, and a modern record rainfall.

Buskerfest rained out

The final day of the Ottawa International Busker Festival on Sparks Street was cancelled because of the rain.

The Sparks Street BIA said on social media that the weather prevented them from putting on the show on the holiday Monday.

"A huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the 30th anniversary of #OttBuskerfest, and to our performers for exciting us with their talents! See you in 2024!" the BIA said on Twitter.

The annual festival brings in buskers from across North America. Thousands of people took in the show over the weekend.

Ottawa Forecast

Monday: Rain, at times heavy, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. 5 to 10 mm. High 21 C, humidex 29.

Monday night: Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. 15 to 25 mm. Low 18 C.

Tuesday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. 10 to 15 mm. High 22 C, humidex 30.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.