'This week will be telling': Windsor scientists note increase in COVID-19 in wastewater

Researchers at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) are part of Ontario’s wastewater surveillance of COVID-19 and have recently noted a slight uptick.

“Late last week, we got a little bit of an increase in our signal,” says Mike McKay, executive director of GLIER.

“We’ve been seeing increases in SARS-COV-2 signal in wastewater in most regions across the province. We hadn't seen a spike in signal wastewater in the southwest region of the province.”

McKay says throughout the pandemic, Windsor-Essex has been about 10 days to two weeks behind the rest of the province when trends started to appear.

“It looks like we may be tracking that same path,” says McKay.

Ontario also announced Tuesday, it will continue to invest in the wastewater surveillance program, by spending an additional $24.7 million in the next year.

Meantime, healthcare leaders in Windsor-Essex say the pandemic is not over.

“And the reason we know it's not over is we're seeing it come through our hospital doors,” says David Musyj CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

On March 14, there were 24 people in hospital with COVID-19, three of which were in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, there are 42 people in hospital for COVID-19, four are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

WECHU’s CEO Nicole Dupuis says she expects to see rising and falling statistics.

“Anytime you reduce public health measures, you're gonna expect to see some activity,” says Dupuis.

“Omicron is still with us. COVID is still with us.”

“Now, will this wave or start a wave that we're seeing, dissipate and plateau because of the warmer weather? We don't know,” says Musyj.

Yet, Musyj, Dupuis and McKay all say there’s no reason to panic, but the current situation could serve as a gentle reminder to keep doing pandemic protocols, like physical distancing, masking while indoors, and staying home if you’re sick.

“Before the pandemic, people go to work with a sniffle and you’d have to definitely really sick not to be at work,” says Dupuis. “We're changing that behavior of you know what's acceptable. Stay home when you're sick.”